Recommended

Health Newsletter

MAHA influencer wants safer cosmetics — plus, news on vaccines and diet trends

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- MAHA influencer says US safety standards for cosmetics are ‘pathetic'

- Dr. Nicole Saphier addresses parents' concerns about MMR vaccine

- Researcher debunks 8 health myths about the carnivore diet

Emily Austin

Emily Austin, the New York City-based owner of clean beauty brand People's Beauty, emphasized the need for the removal of toxins from cosmetics as part of RFK Jr.'s MAHA initiative. (Fox News)

MORE IN HEALTH

GOING SMALLER – Plastic surgeons report a trend in more patients sizing down during cosmetic procedures. Continue reading…

DISEASE ON YOUR DINNER PLATE - A cardiologist recommends making these food swaps to ward off chronic illnesses. Continue reading…

BIRD FLU UPDATE - A new strain of avian flu has infected a dairy worker in Nevada. Continue reading…

