©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates: Wisconsin worker deliberately spoiled vaccine, health officials say

Aurora said the employee involved 'acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration,'

Roughly 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine that had to be discarded were deliberately spoiled by an employee, a Wisconsin health system said Wednesday.

The spoiled doses were reported on Saturday and accidentally left out overnight by an employee at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wis., about 23 miles north of Milwaukee.

Aurora said the employee involved "acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration," according to a statement on Wednesday. 

    • The statement didn't elaborate on the employee's possible motive
    • Aurora said they will provide more details on Thursday

"We continue to believe that vaccination is our way out of the pandemic. We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine," the statement said.

