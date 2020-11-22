Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published
Last Update 14 mins ago

LIVE UPDATES: Southern California protesters demonstrate against coronavirus curfew

The country topped 253,000 deaths by early Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Fox News
close
Rep. Jim Jordan on 'crazy' coronavirus restrictionsVideo

Rep. Jim Jordan on 'crazy' coronavirus restrictions

Congressman Jim Jordan reacts to state coronavirus restrictions amid the holiday season.

Protesters in Hungtington Beach, Calif., rallied against Gov. Gavin Newsom's 10 p.m. curfew Saturday night. 

The curfew, put in place in 41 of the state's 59 counties where COVID-19 cases have spiked, is aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. 

Fast Facts on the coronavirus

    • Cases have exploded across the country with Democratic and Republican governors putting restrictions in place slow the spread
    • The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving as the country topped 253,000 deaths by early Sunday. 

    Cases have exploded across the country with Democratic and Republican governors putting restrictions in place slow the spread

    The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving as the country topped 253,000 deaths by early Sunday. 

Cases have exploded in other states as well and governors in some states have instituted virus restrictions like mask mandates and curfews. 

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving as the country topped 253,000 deaths by early Sunday. 

Follow below for the latest updates on the pandemic. Mobile users click here