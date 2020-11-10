Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Live updates: Coronavirus could affect fertility, researchers say

More than 237,000 Americans have died from the virus as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Fox News
close
US tops 10M coronavirus casesVideo

US tops 10M coronavirus cases

Physician Dr. Qanta Ahmed weighs in on recent COVID-19 spike.

new study by the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine has discovered potential impacts COVID-19 can have on male fertility and sexually transmitted diseases.

Researchers looked at tissue from autopsies of six men who died from the COVID-19 infection and found the virus was still in their testicles.

They also found COVID-19 in the testicles of a 28-year-old male patient who had the coronavirus and recovered without showing symptoms.

“We also identified the presence of the virus in a man who underwent a testes biopsy for infertility but had a previous history of COVID-19,” said Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, an associate professor and director of reproductive urology at the Miller School.

Follow below for updates on the virus. Mobile users click here. 