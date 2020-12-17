Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: VP Pence, second lady, surgeon general get COVID vaccine

Follow below for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Vice President Mike Pence makes remarks as he and second lady Karen Pence receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Vice President Mike Pence, his wife and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams all rolled their sleeves Friday morning and received the recently approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on live television. 

The vaccinations were administered following a breaking report from top officials at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the agency is "rapidly working" to approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Fast Facts

    FDA advisory panel vote to endorse Moderna vaccine Thursday was 20-0. One committee member abstained. 

    Committee members voted to endorse the vaccine’s use in individuals ages 18 and older, while Pfizer received emergency approval last week for those ages 16 and up.

The news comes shortly after an independent advisory panel to the FDA voted to endorse Moderna’s shot Thursday.

The U.S. surpassed 17 million total cases on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Follow below for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Mobile users click here.