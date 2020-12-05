LIVE UPDATES: Newsom's coronavirus lockdown order looms this weekend for parts of California

Certain parts of California may be forced to implement Gov. Gavin Newsom’s strict coronavirus stay-at-home order this weekend.

The new order, the most restrictive since March, would close hair salons, bars and indoor dining and only allow retail to operate at 20% capacity, among other restrictions. The governor warned last week that the lockdown would be triggered regionally when ICU capacity dips under 15% as cases surge across the state. The new order, the most restrictive since March, would close hair salons, bars and indoor dining and only allow retail to operate at 20% capacity, among other restrictions.

The state is divided into five regions for the purposes of the order and by Friday night both the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions' ICU capacity had fallen below 15%: 14.1% and 13.1% respectively, according to the California Department of Health.

