Live Updates: Newsom to quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom, the California Democrat, will begin a 10-day quarantine period after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson from his office told Fox News early Monday.

The spokesman said that Newsom has since tested negative for the virus and "out of an abundance of caution" will begin the quarantine period.

The spokesperson from Newsom’s office said no other members of the staff were diagnosed with the virus and the health of his staff is a top priority.

FAST FACTS As of Saturday, there were 17,400 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections in California



There were 272 fatalities reported on Saturday bringing the total from last week to about 1,600.

"We wish our staff member who tested positive well," the spokesperson said.

