Live Updates: Birx, after criticism, defends post-Thanksgiving trip amid coronavirus outbreak

Birx joined other experts prior to the Thanksgiving holiday to warn Americans to limit their gatherings

Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the White House's top coronavirus advisers, defended herself Monday as she faced scrutiny for traveling to a vacation property in Delaware with others after Thanksgiving.

The Associated Press reported that the day after Thanksgiving, Birx traveled to a vacation property off Delaware with three generations in her family from two households.

"Like many Americans, I am the sole caregiver for my parents," she said in a statement to Fox News. "They live with me in my immediate household in Potomac, where my daughter and her family reside as well. We are all supporting each other and providing for each other during this difficult time."

FAST FACTS

    • Birx is the latest health official accused of flouting their own guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
    • California Gov. Gavin Newsom similarly caught flak for his attending a dinner party at an upscale French restaurant last month. 

Birx joined other experts prior to the Thanksgiving holiday to warn Americans to limit their gatherings to their "immediate households" due to the troubling spike in cases.

