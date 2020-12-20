Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Coronavirus relief deal reached

The House and Senate were expected to vote on the legislation on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday evening said lawmakers have reached a long-awaited coronavirus relief bill, though it will be hours before the full details are made public, Fox News has learned. 

Lawmakers, meanwhile, passed a one-day stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown at midnight Sunday. 

After days of negotiations, McConnell said he was "relieved" that a deal was in the offing.

The House and Senate were expected to vote on the legislation on Monday. Before hitting the full House for a vote, the relief bill first must go through the House Rules Committee, though it remains unclear when that will be. 

FAST FACTS

    • House Democrats had passed a massive $3 trillion HEROES Act that Senate Republicans rejected in favor of a more targeted approach
    • The plan was to load the $900 billion coronavirus bill onto a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending plan to fund the government through the end of next September

According to congressional leaders, the agreement would establish temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers, and renters facing eviction. 

