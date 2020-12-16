Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Reporter who traveled with Biden tests positive for coronavirus

Biden, 78, was not believed to be at risk, according to a statement from his transition office

A member of the media who traveled with President-elect Joe Biden to a Tuesday campaign trip in Georgia has tested positive for the coronavirus

Biden, 78, was not believed to be at risk, according to a statement from his transition office.

"Out of an abundance of caution, one member of our traveling communications team who was in close contact with this individual will self-quarantine for 7 days and other members of the traveling press pool who were in close contact with this individual are not on pool duty today and will not be until they clear the window for being infectious," Biden’s office said, according to reports.

    • Moderna's coronavirus vaccine is nearing its first-ever FDA authorization
    • Vice President Mike Pence is set to receive a vaccine for the novel coronavirus on Friday

The President-elect was in Atlanta on Tuesday to campaign for the Democratic candidates competing in Georgia's two U.S. Senate runoff elections, which will be held Jan. 5. 

Biden is expected to be vaccinated as soon as next week.

