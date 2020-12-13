Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive at US distribution sites

Healthcare workers among first COVID-19 vaccine recipientsVideo

Healthcare workers among first COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Fox News correspondent Charles Watson joins 'Fox Report' with the latest from Atlanta.

COVID-19 vaccine vials, the first of many, made their way to distribution sites across the U.S. on Sunday.

The first truck carrying a COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use in the United States pulled out of a Portage, Mich., manufacturing plant Sunday morning, with the shots that are critical to stopping the nation's coronavirus outbreak destined to reach locations in all 50 states a day later.

The loading process began Sunday morning. The first wave of deliveries will see 150 locations supplied with the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, and a further 450 sites will see supplies in the second shipment.

FAST FACTS

    • The US is nearing 300,000 coronavirus related deaths during the pandemic
    • Initially, about 3 million doses were expected to be sent out

The vaccine is timed to arrive Monday morning so that health workers can receive the shot before administering it themselves.

