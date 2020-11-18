Live Updates: Coronavirus deaths top 250,000 in US, as governors implement new restrictions

More than 250,000 Americans have died from the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday evening, as governors across the U.S. have implemented new virus restrictions.

Governors and mayors have issued mask mandates and limited the size of private and public gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving.

Some have banned indoor restaurant dining, closed gyms, or restricted the hours and capacity of bars, stores, and other businesses.

FAST FACTS People hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. has doubled in the past month



Cases are on the rise in all 50 states

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is under hot water after he violated his state's coronavirus rules by attending a party this month, reports said.

