Kids II recalls nearly 700,000 sleeping rockers after 5 infants die

Just weeks after Fisher-Price recalled nearly 5 million sleeping rockers due to infant deaths, another brand — Kids II — has issued a similar recall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) posted a notice Friday announcing the recall, which affects roughly 694,000 Rocking Sleepers. Five infants died after rolling “from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances,” since 2012, per the notice. Fisher-Price also recalled their product for a similar reason.

The Rocking Sleepers were sold nationwide at big-name retailers, such as Walmart and Target, both in stores and online from March 2012 until present-day.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher,” the notice reads.

A full list of the recalled sleepers can be found on the CPSC’s website.

The news comes after two class-action lawsuits were reportedly filed against Fisher-Price and Mattel following the recall of the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper, which has been linked to 32 infant deaths.

