Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter

Kidney swap saves two lives, plus surprising COVID effects and IVF uncertainty

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Kidney transplant split

Rebecca Warden, second from left, volunteered to give a kidney to her mother, 71-year-old Ann Winer of San Antonio, far left. And Svetlana Balmeo Stockdale, 28 (far right), volunteered to give a kidney to her co-worker, Jorge Mendez, 50, standing beside her. (University Health / UT Southwestern)

‘SUPERBLY TIMED’ – Four Texas residents are forever connected by two kidney donations in different cities. The recipients, donors and doctors share their story. Continue reading…

DEMENTIA DRIVER? – On the heels of Wendy Williams' diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, experts weigh in on alcoholism's cognitive impact. Continue reading…

STEP IT UP – Women over 60 may need fewer steps than the universally recommended 10,000. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

woman jogging

Senior women should aim for a mixture of aerobic and weight-lifting exercises on a regular basis, a doctor said. (iStock)

PARENTAL CHOICE – After the Florida surgeon general sent guidance to parents about school attendance amid measles outbreaks, doctors share their reactions. Continue reading…

THIRST TRAP – "Why am I always thirsty, and what should I do about it?" A doctor responds. Continue reading…

A RUNNER'S RECOVERY – A Tennessee athlete experienced diaphragm paralysis after COVID. Here's how he got his breath back. Continue reading…

Gerald Branim - half-marathon

Gerald Branim, 55, was a marathon runner when he got COVID, which led to a paralyzed diaphragm that stopped him in his tracks.  (Institute for Advanced Reconstruction)

PREGNANCY PRECAUTIONS – A new study reveals the share of pregnant women who develop long COVID, as experts stress the importance of vaccinations. Continue reading…

H2O HATERS – A sports dietitian shares alternatives to water for healthy hydration. Continue reading…

FROZEN PLANS – The Alabama Supreme Court's ruling has prompted some local providers to halt IVF services. Fertility doctors react to the crackdown. Continue reading…

Newborn baby

A decision from the Alabama Supreme Court has led to a halt in IVF services at some locations and a flurry of protests from providers in the fertility space. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.