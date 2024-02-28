Kidney swap saves two lives, plus surprising COVID effects and IVF uncertainty

‘SUPERBLY TIMED’ – Four Texas residents are forever connected by two kidney donations in different cities. The recipients, donors and doctors share their story. Continue reading…

DEMENTIA DRIVER? – On the heels of Wendy Williams' diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, experts weigh in on alcoholism's cognitive impact. Continue reading…

STEP IT UP – Women over 60 may need fewer steps than the universally recommended 10,000. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

PARENTAL CHOICE – After the Florida surgeon general sent guidance to parents about school attendance amid measles outbreaks, doctors share their reactions. Continue reading…

THIRST TRAP – "Why am I always thirsty, and what should I do about it?" A doctor responds. Continue reading…

A RUNNER'S RECOVERY – A Tennessee athlete experienced diaphragm paralysis after COVID. Here's how he got his breath back. Continue reading…

PREGNANCY PRECAUTIONS – A new study reveals the share of pregnant women who develop long COVID, as experts stress the importance of vaccinations. Continue reading…

H2O HATERS – A sports dietitian shares alternatives to water for healthy hydration. Continue reading…

FROZEN PLANS – The Alabama Supreme Court's ruling has prompted some local providers to halt IVF services. Fertility doctors react to the crackdown. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle



Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION