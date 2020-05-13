Coronavirus and kids: Ways to keep children fit, healthy as lockdown, school closures continue

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As coronavirus lockdowns persist across the U.S., parents are searching for ways to keep children active and healthy.

Public health experts have warned school closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic could lead to increased childhood obesity across the nation. The purchase of shelf-stable goods and cramped housing situations exacerbate risk factors for weight gain for kids and adults alike.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Read on for a look at some ways to keep kids healthy and fit during this time.

Head outdoors for exercise

If the weather and safe social distancing permits, take children outdoors for daily family walks or bike rides. This is an easy way for kids to burn off energy, get some fresh air and boost their mental health.

As children tackle schoolwork through the day, encourage intervals of light exercise. Educators advise kids do best when alternating between work and play.

Monitor kids for signs of stress

Keep watch over kids for signs of excessive worry or sadness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises. Kids can exhibit stress through unhealthy eating, sleeping habits, or difficulty concentrating.

The CDC advises talking with children about COVID-19, explaining facts in a way they can understand.

Helps kids stay socially connected

Mental health experts advise staying socially connected is important for mental health, age aside. Connect your children with friends and family through video calls. Write letters to those they cannot visit.

WORKING FROM HOME DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK? HOW TO STAY PRODUCTIVE

Watch for signs of illness

Though children seem to remain at a lower risk for COVID-19 than adults and the elderly, as per the CDC, parents should keep watch for the common symptoms like a fever, runny nose and cough. The CDC also reports vomiting and diarrhea as symptoms in children.

As always, proper hand-washing, social distancing and the use of face coverings for those over the age of 2 while in public settings are crucial public health measures everyone can take against the disease.