Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Justice Department will appeal ruling striking down travel mask mandate

The mandate was struck down on Monday

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials said that the Department of Justice is filing an appeal aiming to overturn a federal judge's ruling that struck down the federal mask mandate on public transportation

A notice of appeal was filed Wednesday in federal court in Tampa, Florida

CDC ASKS JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO PROCEED WITH MASK MANDATE APPEAL

That came just minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision.

The agency said Wednesday that it is the "CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health."

Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Arlington, Virginia.

Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"CDC will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine whether such an order remains necessary. CDC believes this is a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health," its statement read.

WHY BIDEN DAWDLED AS ONE JUDGE DERAILED HIS TRANSPORTATION MASK MANDATE

It remained unclear whether the Biden administration would ask the appeals court to grant an emergency stay to reimpose the mandate. 

The Transportation Security Administration, airlines and some transit companies lifted their requirements following Monday's ruling, but some airports and transit systems released statements doubling down on mask requirements. 

The CDC had recently extended the mandate until May 3, citing the BA.2 omicron subvariant that is spreading across the U.S. Monday's court ruling put that on hold.

CDC to appeal judge’s mask ruling Video

The Biden administration has offered mixed messages in the wake of that ruling, with the president suggesting it's up to passengers to decide whether to wear a mask during travel. 

The White House continues to require face coverings for those traveling with Biden on Air Force One.

Reaction to this week's events has been divided, with some airlines making changes mid-flight. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an interview with NBC's "Today" show, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said that he thinks it's "very unlikely that a mask requirement is going to come back anytime in the foreseeable future."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.