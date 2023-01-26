Japan to downgrade COVID-19 classification to a less serious disease on May 8
Measures against the coronavirus such as masking in public indoor places in Japan will be revised
Japan is set to downgrade its classification of COVID-19 to that of a less serious disease on May 8, revising its measures against the coronavirus such as relaxing guidance that people wear masks in public indoor places, NHK public broadcaster said.
The government last revised coronavirus measures in May 2022.