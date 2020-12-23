Israeli pharmacist gets 4 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in vial mishap: report

A pharmacist in Israel who was allegedly injected with four doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by accident has told news outlets that he feels fine and encouraged others to "be optimistic" about the jab.

"I have no problem with again getting four doses," Uday Azizi, a Maccabi Healthcare Services pharmacist, told Channel 12 news, according to the Times of Israel. "Let’s be optimistic… about the vaccine, the entire situation and the new year maybe."

The mistake allegedly had to do with the number of doses contained in each Pfizer vial. After dilution, each vial contains five doses of 0.3 ml per dose, according to the FDA.

Azizi reportedly said he was experiencing mild side effects from the jab such as localized pain and redness around the injection site. He will still receive the second dose of the vaccine in three weeks’ time.

Israel on Sunday began its vaccine campaign, setting the goal of up to 60,000 inoculations a day as the virus surges throughout the country. Health care workers were the top priority, followed by those over 60. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first to be vaccinated to set a "personal example," and the country’s 81-year-old president, Reuven Rivlin, also rolled up his sleeve to receive a dose.

Reports of health centers quickly becoming overwhelmed with calls surfaced as people complained of not being able to get the vaccine.

As of Wednesday, Israel had tallied nearly 382,500 cases of coronavirus, and more than 3,100 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.