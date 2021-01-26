Apple warns to keep iPhones at least 6 inches away from pacemakers

Radio waves emanating from Apple devices may disrupt the workings of implanted pacemakers and defibrillators, the company warns.

In a recent update, Apple said iPhones have magnets, components and radios that release electromagnetic fields, which can potentially interfere with sensors on the medical devices when brought in close contact.

Pacemakers and defibrillators are life-saving devices designed to regulate the heartbeat, with the latter sending off a more powerful shock to the heart if it detects a dangerous rhythm.

Apple said that all iPhone models pose about the same risk of interference, despite the latest iPhone 12 containing more magnets. Apple also warned of radios and magnets in MagSafe accessories, which offer wireless charging capabilities.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging)," reads the update, issued on Saturday. "But consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines."

Stop using iPhones or MagSafe accessories after any suspected interference with medical devices, Apple advised.