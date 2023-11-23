Illinois virus outbreak linked to dollar burrito event for Northwestern University students

The Evanston Health and Human Services Department is investigating a norovirus outbreak linked to a $1-burrito event for Northwestern University students.

The "$1 Burrito event" for Northwestern University students took place last Saturday between 1 and 8 p.m. with Big Wig Tacos.

The city’s health department began receiving complaints on Monday from students who reported experiencing stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea after consuming food from the event.

The department said in a news release that it began "an immediate and thorough inspection of the food establishment."

Big Wig Tacos said it has cooperated with the Evanston Health Department in its investigation.

"While there have been reported cases, we are not certain the outbreak originated at our restaurant. Prior to the event, the Evanston Health Department completed a routine health inspection and found no issues with our establishment," the restaurant said in a news release, noting that norovirus outbreaks "are more common in settings like colleges and universities."

"Nevertheless, we are taking immediate and comprehensive measures to address the situation. We are taking extra steps to thoroughly clean and sanitize, with a particular focus on areas that me susceptible for the transmission of the virus."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the city’s health department and Big Wig Tacos for additional comments.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the norovirus is a highly contagious virus that can cause vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and stomach pain. The CDC recommends washing your hands and rinsing fruits and vegetables as preventative measures.