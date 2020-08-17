Illinois officials warn of coronavirus exposure following 'mini-prom' among students

At least five people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after attending a so-called “mini-prom” in Illinois, health officials in Wabash County recently announced.

The Wabash County Health Department took to Facebook late last week to warn those who attended the mini-prom at the Anderson Building in Mt. Carmel on Aug. 4 that they may have been exposed to “multiple confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.”

Health officials told local outlet 14 News that at least five cases are linked to the event, with 40 “close contacts” having been possibly exposed.

Officials encouraged anyone who attended the event to contact the health department if they are now experiencing "fever of 100.4, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea."

Officials also encouraged those who believe that they may have been in contact with an infected person to also reach out, as those who are positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic can still spread the virus.

“We’re just trying to alert the other kids that may have been there — that they may have been in contact with several positive cases and to watch for symptoms,” Wabash County Health Department Administrator Judy Wissel told 14 News.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of Wabash Community Unit Schools, Chuck Bleyer, told the news station that the mini prom was not an official school event. The district’s prom, slated for earlier this year, was canceled over health concerns.

To date, Illinois has reported more than 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,700 deaths, according to official state data.