Illinois sees 4th coronavirus case in woman in her 70s

Illinois health officials on Monday announced the state’s fourth case of the coronavirus was identified in a woman in her 70s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health along with the Cook County Department of Public Health announced the patient — who is the wife of the state’s third case — tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Health officials are now waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to confirm the presumptive positive.

"This fourth case is quarantined at home and is complying with health officials," the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement. “Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with both patients in an effort to prevent additional transmission. Public health officials will reach out to individuals who may have been exposed."

During a news conference on Monday, Dr. Daniel Reaven with Northwest Community Healthcare, where the third patient is being treated, said the patient tested positive on Saturday. He was isolated at the hospital and is “doing very well,” Reaven said, adding all staff who had contact with the patient are being tested for the virus.

The two previous cases of coronavirus in Illinois made a full recovery, according to health officials.

The news comes as the death toll from the novel virus increased on Monday, with Washington State health officials announcing two new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to six. There are now more than 89,000 individual coronavirus cases globally, with some 80 cases in the U.S. alone. More than 3,000 people have died worldwide.

