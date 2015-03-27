Houston woman gives birth to sextuplets

A Houston woman has given birth to sextuplets.

Lauren and David Perkins announced on their website that doctors at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston delivered three boys and three girls Monday.

The children were born prematurely, at just over 30 weeks, and the heaviest of them weighed 2 pounds, 15 ounces. But the couple says the mother and babies are in stable condition. They did not release the children's names.

The couple requested privacy and said they would release further details at a later date.