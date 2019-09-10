Expand / Collapse search
Hospital staff lines halls to pay tribute to organ donor on way to operating room

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
Dozens of hospital staff and supporters lined the halls of a hospital in Mexico to applaud a 25-year-old organ donor as medics transported her to the operating room.

The woman, who was not named by local media, had suffered from a cerebrovascular disease prior to her death, and had told her husband her wish to donate her organs, according to CEN.

The unnamed patient's organs reportedly went to seven others.

The news outlet reported that she donated her lungs, kidneys, two corneas and her liver, which helped to save seven others in need of a transplant.

Her final sendoff featured doctors, nurses and hospital staff applauding her as medics wheeled her bed through the halls of the Mexican Social Security Institute in Leon. The gesture is often referred to by hospitals as an “Honor Walk,” which is meant to pay tribute to the donor as the family accompanies them to the operating room where doctors begin the process of harvesting their organs.

In this case, the patients who received her corneas and kidneys were located in the same hospital. CEN reported that her lungs went to a patient located in Monterrey, while her liver went to someone in need in Mexico City.