Health Newsletter
Published

These high school students are racing to find faster brain cancer treatments

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Andrea Olsen and Zach Harpaz

18-year-old Andrea Olsen and 16-year-old Zach Harpaz (pictured) used Insilico Medicine's AI platform to find therapy targets for brain cancer. Click the article below to learn more. (Andrea Olsen and Zach Harpaz)

HUMAN INTELLIGENCE – Meet the two teenagers (and a few others) who are using AI tech to tackle deadly glioblastoma. Continue reading…

BE WELL Here's the one easy thing you can do every day for heart health. Continue reading…

VACCINE APPROVED – The FDA green-lights the first inoculation against RSV. Continue reading…

Older lady vaccine

The FDA has approved the first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for use in the U.S. (iStock)

BACTERIAL OUTBREAK – Thirty-one patients are infected at one Seattle hospital. Continue reading…

DR. AI ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, scored better than docs in giving medical advice. Find out why and how. Continue reading…

‘EPIDEMIC OF LONELINESS’ – Surgeon general calls for more social connection. Continue reading…

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy

In a new advisory, the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned that Americans are "wired for social connection" and have become more isolated over time. (Getty Images)

CDC INVESTIGATION – Southern Nevada has seen a spike in children's brain infections. Continue reading…

WAKE-UP CALL Some melatonin gummies were found to contain excess melatonin and CBD. Continue reading…

SLEEPY SIDE EFFECTS – Some people taking Ozempic and Wegovy have reported intense dreams. Continue reading…

Woman flying crazy dreams

Ozempic and Wegovy medications, both semaglutides, appear to cause vivid, out-of-the-ordinary dreams for many people. (iStock)

