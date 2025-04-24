'Oatzempic' diet drink for weight loss: Does it work and is it safe?

As Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications continue to grow in popularity for weight loss, a concoction dubbed "oatzempic" is trending.

The blended beverage, which consists of oats, lime juice, water and sometimes cinnamon, has been described on social media as a "weight-loss drink."

Some TikTok users have shared their own experiences with oatzempic.

After 24 days of consistently drinking the beverage, TikTok user @fred_ddy92 reported that it's "definitely working" in terms of helping him lose weight.

The content creator stressed that it's "not a meal replacement" — but said it does make him feel full.

Registered dietitian Sara Riehm, a certified specialist in obesity and weight management at Orlando Health Center for Health Improvement, shared her thoughts in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"While it's not likely to yield much weight loss on its own, it could be a helpful tool as part of a larger, more comprehensive weight-loss plan," she said.

Oatzempic is not likely to be effective as a solo tool for weight loss, Riehm reiterated, but it could be part of a healthy diet and exercise program.

"Oatzempic only becomes dangerous when you consume it as your sole source of nutrition," she said. "It should be added as a supplement to your intake, not a substitute."

Oats are full of soluble fiber, the dietitian noted, which slows digestion and "keeps us feeling fuller for longer."

"Starting your day with a soluble fiber food source (or drink like this) could help you stay satiated and make it easier to make healthier choices throughout the day," Riehm said.

"The cinnamon adds some nice flavor, but I'd say it's OK to skip the lime juice."

While some experts claim that lime juice can speed up metabolism, Riehm said there "isn't much scientific evidence to support this claim — especially in the amount recommended for this drink."

She would consider adding an oatzempic-inspired drink to breakfast if there isn't already enough soluble fiber, like whole grains or fruit, the expert said.

"If you aren't consuming breakfast at all, this is also a good, quick option," she said.

"It's hard to make good decisions when we're hungry, so this is a great way to set yourself up for success with your nutrition choices throughout the rest of the day."

Robin DeCicco, a certified holistic nutritionist in New York, told Fox News Digital that she's more skeptical of the trend as a form of weight loss.

"This is not a healthy way to promote weight loss."

"People will do anything for a quick fix and to avoid doing the work of actually changing behaviors and learning how to eat for individual health," she said.

"This is not a healthy way to promote weight loss," she asserted. "It's another way to avoid learning how to eat nutritionally dense foods consistently, move more and sit less, and focus on making healthier lifestyle choices."

While she agreed that oats contain fiber, which promotes satiety and blood sugar control and can ward off cravings for starchy and sugary foods, DeCicco said that isn't enough to warrant the use of the drink for weight loss.

"Maybe this is helping certain people prevent sugar cravings and eat less because they were previously not including any fiber in their diet, but I think it's a big reach to say that half a cup of oats is the reason people are losing weight," she said.

She does recommend increasing fiber intake, however.

"If the American public started to eat more fiber, they would absolutely feel fuller, snack less, weigh less and prevent more disease," DeCicco said.

If oatzempic does have any effect on weight loss, it could be because it simply has fewer calories than a "regular" meal, DeCicco suggested.

"If you reduce calories from even one meal a day, you're more likely to lose weight," she said.

"However, this is not a long-term solution to weight loss. It's not sustainable to drink liquid meals for long periods of time, so most [people] will gain the weight back."

The drink also "falls short in many areas, such as not including antioxidants from vegetables or fruit or any good-for-you omega-3 fatty acids."

"Long-term weight loss is individually based," DeCicco said.

It requires "consistency and a change in habits and behaviors."