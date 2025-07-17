Here's what marijuana really does to the developing brain, according to a psychiatrist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The recreational use of marijuana has become more common in recent years.

But some research has found that consuming cannabis could have negative effects on the body, especially the brain.

A recent French study suggested that cannabis use raises the risk of heart attack and stroke more than cocaine, while a Canadian study found that dementia risk is connected to cannabis-related hospital visits in older individuals.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. Daniel Amen — psychiatrist, brain imaging specialist and founder of Amen Clinics in California — confirmed that it’s "clear" people who use marijuana have lower blood flow in their brain, according to decades of brain imaging performed at his clinics.

These findings — along with associations between marijuana and heart disease — have been supported by other recent research.

"We've been lied to that marijuana is innocuous, that marijuana is good medicine," Amen said. "And I think for some people, it can be helpful. But teenagers who use it, or people in their 20s, have a higher incidence of anxiety, depression, suicide and psychosis."

In a new study that compared people who smoked cigarettes with those who smoked marijuana, the marijuana users sustained more lung damage, he mentioned.

"This is just not great for us," Amen said.

Amen noted one of the "horrifying trends" he’s seen is parents who smoke pot with their teens and young adults.

"It just makes me think we're going the wrong way," he said.

While some people may argue that alcohol is worse for the body than marijuana, Amen stressed that "neither of them are good for you."

"Why would you want to consume something that makes your brain older than you are?" he asked.

As the brain of a young adult is not fully developed, engaging in cannabis use can set back young people mentally, causing issues like anxiety and depression, Amen cautioned.

"When you start using marijuana, alcohol or other drugs, your development gets arrested," he said.

"Many people don't really appreciate how important their brain is when they're 17, 18, 21 or 23, because it really doesn't finish developing until you're 25 or 26," Amen said. "And if you hurt it early, it might not ever catch up."