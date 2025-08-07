Heatstroke tragedies spark urgent nationwide warning about safety practices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In recent weeks, two high-school football players — Joshua Henderson, 16, from Tennessee, and Mikah King, 15, from Georgia — collapsed and died after practicing in the heat.

In 2017, the same tragedy occurred when Zach Martin, 16, died of heatstroke during summer football practice in Florida.

After collapsing, he was taken to the hospital with a body temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

His mother, Laurie Martin-Giordano, president of the Zach Martin Foundation, spoke to Fox & Friends on Thursday to discuss ways to prevent this tragic outcome for other athletes.

Martin-Giordano emphasized "advocating for yourself" first and foremost.

"You will need to make sure that you're getting the hydration and the nutrition and plenty of sleep, because those are things that your coach or your teachers are not going to have any awareness of," she said.

What is heatstroke?

Mayo Clinic defines heatstroke as "a condition caused by the body overheating."

It can happen after exposure to high temperatures or prolonged physical activity during periods of excessive heat.

It's important to recognize the warning signs and take precautions, experts say.

"There are a few stages of heat injury, and heatstroke is the most serious," says Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms of heatstroke include high body temperature (104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher), change in mental state or behavior, change in sweating pattern and flushed skin, according to the above source.

Other signs may include nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing, racing heart rate and headache.

Hydration and rest are the first line of defense, experts advise.

"If you feel faint or weak, STOP all activity and get to a cool place," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website.

The first step when someone experiences heatstroke symptoms is not to call an ambulance, but to do anything possible to lower their core body temperature, Martin-Giordano emphasized.

"It needs to be below [104 degrees Fahrenheit]," she said. "104 is significant because that is where the body loses its ability to regulate temperature."

"Immediately start cooling before you start taking them to the hospital … During that time, their core temperature is just going to continue to climb, which does a significant amount of damage to the body."

"In cases like we've seen lately and with my son, they can't recover from that. It's just too much damage internally," she added.

Once the body has begun cooling down, it is important to seek aid, which may include calling 911 for an ambulance.

Tips for safely exercising in the heat

If you plan to exercise while it's hot outside, Mayo Clinic suggests the following strategies to stay cool and safe.

