Hiker dies on iconic Arizona park trail during extreme summer heat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man died Tuesday in one of the country's most storied tourist destinations as sweltering summer heat grips the United States.

The 67-year-old man, whose name was not released by authorities, was found unresponsive on the South Kaibab Trail in Grand Canyon National Park, according to a statement posted to the park's Facebook page.

That trail is located below Cedar Ridge, which is considered the park's premier hiking trail.

WASHINGTON DOCTOR DIES DURING GRAND CANYON RIM-TO-RIM HIKE AT AGE 74

The man was attempting to reach the Colorado River for an overnight stay at the historic Phantom Ranch, nestled on the north side of the formidable river, which can only be accessed on foot or by raft.

"According to reports, the hiker had turned around at Skeleton Point and was making his way back up [the] trail when the incident occurred," Grand Canyon National Park said.

Passersby conducted CPR on the man while park medical personnel responded on foot, but they could not resuscitate him.

HIKER, 33, DIES AFTER HIKING ARIZONA MOUNTAINS IN EXTREME HEAT, 4 OTHERS RESCUED

While the cause of his death has not been announced, park officials cautioned of dangerous extreme heat.

"In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can exceed 120°F (49°C) in the shade, creating extremely hazardous conditions for hikers. In addition to the heat, pre-existing medical conditions can compound physical stress, making summer hiking particularly risky," according to Grand Canyon National Park.

"Park rangers strongly advise against hiking in the inner canyon during those hours and urge all visitors to take extreme caution when planning hikes during the summer months."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Between 2014 and 2019, an average of 17 people died in Grand Canyon National Park each year, according to National Park Service data.

The top cause of death in the Grand Canyon is medical emergencies unrelated to park activities. Falling is the second most frequent cause of death, and drowning the third.