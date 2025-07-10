Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Hiking

Hiker dies on iconic Arizona park trail during extreme summer heat

A 67-year-old Texas man was found unresponsive on the South Kaibab Trail in Grand Canyon National Park

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man died Tuesday in one of the country's most storied tourist destinations as sweltering summer heat grips the United States. 

The 67-year-old man, whose name was not released by authorities, was found unresponsive on the South Kaibab Trail in Grand Canyon National Park, according to a statement posted to the park's Facebook page. 

That trail is located below Cedar Ridge, which is considered the park's premier hiking trail. 

South Kaibab Trail

The Colorado River is seen from the South Kaibab Trail along the Grand Canyon South Rim in Arizona, on June 21, 2019. (Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON DOCTOR DIES DURING GRAND CANYON RIM-TO-RIM HIKE AT AGE 74

The man was attempting to reach the Colorado River for an overnight stay at the historic Phantom Ranch, nestled on the north side of the formidable river, which can only be accessed on foot or by raft. 

"According to reports, the hiker had turned around at Skeleton Point and was making his way back up [the] trail when the incident occurred," Grand Canyon National Park said. 

Passersby conducted CPR on the man while park medical personnel responded on foot, but they could not resuscitate him. 

The Hance Rapid located where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River at River Mile 77

This 2019 photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Hance Rapid located where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River at River Mile 77. (Carl Bowman/NPS via AP)

HIKER, 33, DIES AFTER HIKING ARIZONA MOUNTAINS IN EXTREME HEAT, 4 OTHERS RESCUED

While the cause of his death has not been announced, park officials cautioned of dangerous extreme heat.

"In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can exceed 120°F (49°C) in the shade, creating extremely hazardous conditions for hikers. In addition to the heat, pre-existing medical conditions can compound physical stress, making summer hiking particularly risky," according to Grand Canyon National Park. 

"Park rangers strongly advise against hiking in the inner canyon during those hours and urge all visitors to take extreme caution when planning hikes during the summer months."

With the North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2005.

With the North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Feb. 22, 2005. (AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Between 2014 and 2019, an average of 17 people died in Grand Canyon National Park each year, according to National Park Service data

The top cause of death in the Grand Canyon is medical emergencies unrelated to park activities. Falling is the second most frequent cause of death, and drowning the third.  

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.