More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over plastic contamination concerns

A Chicago-based company is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef over plastic contamination concerns.

In a notice posted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspections Service (FSIS), officials said Amity Packing Company is calling back some 2,020 pounds of beef after “clear, thin pliable plastic” was found in the product. The recall was sparked after at least two consumers reported finding plastic in the raw beef.

The meat was shipped to retail locations in various states, including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the FSIS. No adverse reactions have been reported at this time.

The affected products, which were produced on Jan. 6, have a “best by” date of Jan 31, 2020. The products were packaged in one-pound vacuum-packed packages and bear the lot code 0060 and case code 11402. The establishment number — EST. 6916 — can be found in the right, front side of the package. Product labels can be found here.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers," officials said. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”