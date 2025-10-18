‘Great Lock-In’ becomes fall’s hottest wellness trend — here’s what it means

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This fall, many people are turning over a new leaf well ahead of January.

The "Great Lock-In" trend, which has gone viral on social media, is about using autumn’s slowdown to tighten routines, build healthy habits and reset before the holidays begin.

Fox News Digital asked top experts how to make the most of the season and truly "lock in."

Start small and set realistic goals

Laurie Singer, a licensed psychotherapist and behavior analyst in California, said it all starts with identifying what you truly want to achieve.

"The act of achieving a goal, no matter how small, propels us forward," she said.

Singer recommends starting with "small, attainable and realistic goals" and using a weekly task list containing five to 10 things you can check off and celebrate.

Some examples might include taking a 15- to 20-minute morning walk, eating a healthy breakfast and writing down one positive thing that happened that day.

"The physical act of checking off the items will leave you with a positive feeling of accomplishment," Singer said. Those small bursts of success build confidence, which then fuels the next step.

Focus on progress, not perfection

Registered dietitian nutritionist Lauren Harris-Pincus agrees that steady, realistic actions are key.

"Since only 10% of Americans eat the recommended amount of fruit and veggies per day, maybe committing to adding one serving of produce per meal is a simple objective that will bring multiple health benefits," said New Jersey-based Harris-Pincus.

She also warned against perfectionism and guilt. "We are all human. Life happens, and it’s important to give ourselves grace when it comes to our own self-judgment and evaluation of success," she said.

Avoid burnout by pacing yourself

Marc Santa Maria, VP of Group Fitness at Crunch Fitness in New York, said that one of the biggest mistakes is "going too hard too soon."

"The ‘all or nothing’ approach often leads to burnout or potential injury," he told Fox News Digital. Instead, Santa Maria recommends "meeting yourself where you are."

Start with two or three 30-minute sessions a week, he recommends, opting for something simple and enjoyable, like walking or stretching. As you progress, layer in challenge and accountability, which could be a friend who checks in, a shared goal or a small reward.

Singer agreed that burnout often stems from setting overly ambitious goals.

"I see many people give up on their plans because they’re only focused on the goal and not the process," she said. "We have to walk before we run."

Anchor your goals in real life

Once you’ve set your focus, it's important to anchor it in real life. Harris-Pincus recommends selecting a single nutrition habit, such as meal prepping, or adding a half-cup of beans to your daily diet to boost protein intake.

Small shifts, compounded over months, deliver real results, the expert noted.

"Life sometimes interferes," the nutritionist said. "We get sick, go on vacation, or end up behind on a work deadline that overtakes our meal prep time. The key is to swing back to your routine as soon as you are able."

For fitness, Santa Maria said, simplicity wins. He recommends scheduling workouts like appointments, and changing your phone background to an inspiring photo.

When life gets busy, he emphasized the importance of prioritizing sleep. "Consistent, sufficient sleep is one of the most powerful ways to support your body and its recovery," the expert said.

For mental rest, Singer suggests carving out daily micro-breaks — three to five minutes to breathe, reflect or write down one positive thing.

Make habits stick beyond the season

A true lock-in doesn’t end when the calendar turns, the experts agree. Harris-Pincus says the goal is to make habits so natural that they become part of your daily life.

One of the best ways to transition without losing progress or reverting to old habits is to find others who share your new lifestyle interests, Singer advised.

"If you're interested in healthier eating, consider signing up for a cooking class," she suggested as an example. "If you've embraced running, hiking or cycling, look for local clubs."

"Surrounding ourselves with like-minded individuals, with a shared interest, provides support and reinforces choices."

Most importantly, Singer reminded, "Don’t stop engaging in the activities that brought you to where you are today."