Gluten-free foods that make you gain weight

If you think you're doing yourself a favor by eating gluten-free foods -- even though you don't have to -- you're not alone. Sixty-five percent of people who eat GF foods say they think they're healthier, and 27 percent think it'll help them lose weight, finds a new survey. But here's the thing: GF foods aren't automatically better for you -- and plenty of them can make you gain lbs. Just check out these fattening GF products -- and the much better alternatives (assuming you don't actually have celiac disease -- the substitutes aren't gluten-free).

Granola

Don't Eat This: Bakery on Main Rainforest Banana Nut Granola (1/2 cup)

Calories: 375

Fat: 11 g (1 g saturated)

Sodium: 23 mg

Sugar: 9 g

This contains the same number of calories as more than 65 Cheez-It crackers -- before you even add any milk or yogurt to it.

Eat This: Special K Low-Fat Touch of Honey Granola (1/2 cup)

Calories: 190

Fat: 3 g (0.5 g saturated)

Sodium: 115 mg

Sugar: 9 g

This option has nearly half the calories of the gluten-free granola -- and less than a third of the fat!

Bread

Don't Eat This: Aleia's Gluten-Free Farmhouse White Bread (2 slices)

Calories: 240

Fat: 7 g (0 g saturated)

Sodium: 190 mg

Sugar: 6 g

You'd have to eat 60 Jelly Belly jelly beans to consume the same number of calories that are in these slices!

Eat This: Arnold Whole Grain White Sandwich Thin Rolls (1 roll)

Calories: 100

Fat: 1 g (0 g saturated)

Sodium: 170 mg

Sugar: 2 g

Slash the fat, calories, and sugar by switching to sandwich thins instead.

Pizza

Don't Eat This: Uno Chicago Grill Gluten-Free Pepperoni Pizza (half a pizza)

Calories: 500

Fat: 21 g (8.5 g saturated)

Sodium: 1,040 mg

Sugar: 6 g

You'd have to eat more than 60 tortilla chips to take in that much sodium!

Eat This: Domino's Crunchy Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza (2 small slices)

Calories: 240

Fat: 13 g (5.5 g saturated)

Sodium: 525 mg

Sugar: 2 g

While the fat is a little on the high side here, too, the Domino's pizza is still the clear winner.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Don't Eat This: Amy's Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Shortbread Cookies (1 cookie)

Calories: 90

Fat: 6 g (2.5 g saturated)

Sodium: 25 mg

Sugar: 4 g

Eat two of these, and you'll have consumed the same amount of fat as in a McDonald's cheeseburger -- and that's assuming you can stop yourself at two cookies.

Eat This: WhoKnew Original Cookie (1 cookie)

Calories: 53

Fat: 2 g (1 g saturated)

Sodium: 18 mg

Sugar: 3 g

Talk about smart cookies: These pack 1 gram of fiber and 10 percent of your daily calcium requirement per cookie.

