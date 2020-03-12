Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Georgia reports first coronavirus-related death

Alexandria Hein
By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
A 67-year-old man in Georgia has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, Gov. Brian Kemp said on Thursday, marking the state's first COVID-19 related death. The man had been hospitalized since March 7, and had underlying health conditions, Kemp said.

The state has confirmed at least 31 other cases of the virus, and is among 45 others to report instances of the illness.

The man's death marks the 37th fatality from COVID-19 in the U.S.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 