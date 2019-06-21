Frozen red peppers recalled over possible listeria

Frozen organic peppers that were distributed to retailers nationwide have been recalled after a state’s health department found the presence of listeria during routine testing. The company, UNFI, said the recall affects 10-ounce packages of Woodstock frozen Organic Grilled Red Peppers, and that no adverse reactions have been reported.

The recall, which according to the notice posted on the FDA website is “out of an abundance of caution,” comes after the Rhode Island Department of Health flagged the company. The product has a UPC code of 4256301714 and an expiration date of April 2020 stamped on the back of the packaging.

Listeriosis is a serious infection typically caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, resulting in an estimated 1,600 illnesses in the U.S. each year. About 260 of those patients die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Pregnant women, newborns, elderly adults and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to suffer severe consequences.

Consumers who purchased the affected product are urged to throw it away and contact ResponseTeam@bluemarblebrands for additional information.