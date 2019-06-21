Frozen berries recalled over norovirus contamination

Select batches of frozen blackberries and mixed berries have been pulled from store shelves after a sample tested positive for norovirus. Alma Pak of Alma, Ga., said it was notified by the Food and Drug Administration about the test results but has not received any illnesses connected to the recall.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that may produce symptoms of gastroenteritis including severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the FDA. Less common symptoms include low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. Most symptoms resolve within 48 hours, but at-risk populations including young children, elderly and those with compromised immune systems may have more severe reactions.

The products were sold as 16-ounce Great Value Frozen Blackberries and distributed at Walmart locations between 1/31/2019 and 05/31/2019 in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina and have expiration dates of 1/25/2021, 03/07/2021, 04/08/2021. The other product was sold as 12-ounce Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries and distributed at Save-a-Lot locations between 05/05/2019 and 05/15/2019 in Florida, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee and Wisconsin and have expiration dates of 04/22/2021, 04/23/2021, 04/24/2021.

Consumers are urged to destroy or return the affected product to the place of purchase for a full refund. The company said consumers with additional questions can contact Alma Pak at (866)965-3896.