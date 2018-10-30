Florida teen makes Halloween capes for preemie superheroes

The babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at a Florida hospital may not remember their first Halloween. But they'll have costumes, thanks to a 13-year-old middle schooler who made more 100 capes featuring emblems from Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and The Incredibles.

Rachel Maretsky tells the Orlando Sentinel it's the second year she's made the capes for babies at Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando, who she calls superheroes.

She says she's already gearing up to do the project again next year.

Maretsky's parents and some friends helped make the small capes, which they had to paste with hot glue in a clean space to avoid germs. She delivered most of the capes over the weekend. The others will be delivered on Wednesday.

