9 Florida students who ate 'THC-laced' candy hospitalized, officials say

Nine students in Florida were recently hospitalized after eating candy that contained marijuana, officials said.

The students, from Renaissance Charter School in Cooper City, were hospitalized Friday with stomach pains after eating the candy, which contained THC. THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that makes users feel “high.”

The children, who were not identified, were between the ages of 10 and 11, according to local news outlets. Their injuries weren’t life-threatening, Battalion Chief Michael Kane said.

A statement from school spokeswoman Colleen Reynolds says a student "inadvertently" brought in THC-laced candy in a package similar to a popular sour candy and shared it with their friends. Reynolds says EMS and law enforcement were immediately contacted.

No criminal charges were filed as of Friday, though officials said at the time the investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.