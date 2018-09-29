Florida mom claims newborn mistakenly breastfed by another woman

A new mom in Orange Park, Florida, claims her newborn son was mistakenly breastfed by a different woman.

Joii Brown told News4Jax a nurse at Orange Park Medical Center accidently brought her son, Roman Philips, to the wrong room following his circumcision. She was told the procedure would only take 30 minutes but realized something was wrong when nurses in the facility returned him more than an hour later.

At that time, the nurses explained to Brown her child was mistakenly taken to another woman’s room. That woman, who has not yet been identified, reportedly breastfed Brown’s son for a few minutes before the oversight came to light.

“It was shocking,” Brown said of the mix-up. "All you had to do was look at the wristband and see that isn’t her child.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns feeding a baby with breast milk that’s sourced from another woman can present “possible health and safety risks for the baby.”

“Risks for the baby include exposure to infectious diseases, including HIV, to chemical contaminants, such as some illegal drugs, and to a limited number of prescription drugs that might be in the human milk, if the donor has not been adequately screened,” the FDA said.

That said, using donated breast milk is not uncommon and is safe as long as the milk has been tested for harmful bacteria and is pasteurized, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

Following the incident, Brown told the news station the medical center immediately ran tests on her son. As of now, he appears to be healthy.

In a statement to the news station, Orange Park Medical Center said the hospital “will do everything we can to follow the family’s wishes and support the family,” but didn’t offer any additional details.

A representative for the Orange Park Medical Center was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fox News on Saturday.