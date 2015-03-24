Florida high school cancels classes over widespread stomach virus

A high school in the Tampa Bay, Florida area canceled school Friday due to an unusually high number of stomach virus cases, MyFoxTampaBay.com reported.

Santa Fe Catholic High School, in Lakeland— located between Tampa and Orlando— canceled extracurricular activities and sporting events in addition to classes, according to the Diocese of Orlando.

The diocese has notified the Polk County Health Department and only said that some students and faculty had “fallen ill to a 24-hour stomach virus.”

The Diocese of Orlando said the illnesses aren’t related to Enterovirus D68, which has killed one child in New Jersey, and sickened more than 500 people in 43 states and Washington D.C., including a recently-confirmed case at another Polk County school.

