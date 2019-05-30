Fisherman says he nearly lost finger after contracting bacterial infection in cut from fish fin

An Oklahoma man’s successful day of fishing turned tragic when a striper’s fin sliced into his finger, leading to an infection that nearly cost him the digit. Colby Milward, who said in a May 28 Facebook post that he had been fishing at Lake Texoma when it happened, first noticed an infection brewing several days after the incident.

CDC RUINS APPETITES WITH UNSETTLING TICK WARNING

“I went to a local urgent care, confirmed infection and prescribed a 5-day dose of Bactrim antibiotics,” Milward wrote on Facebook. “Initially it got better but the pain came back and soon after the 5 day supply of antibiotics. This landed me in the ER for emergency hand surgery. 4 days later for follow up, the infection was worse.”

Milward said he underwent a second surgery and was admitted to the hospital, but after five days of treatment, the infection was still present so they decided to operate for a third time. According to Milward, the bacteria was identified as aeromonas hydrophila, which is found on freshwater fish.

WOMAN'S PAINFUL, OOZING LUMPS ON SCALP WERE BOTFLY LARVAE

“I could’ve lost a finger or hand, or the way the doctor described it, even worse,” he told KFOR.com. “If I would have let it go, it could have went septic or got into my bloodstream.”

Despite his ordeal, Milward told the news outlet he doesn’t want it to deter others, like his children, from fishing. However, he does want them to be aware of possible dangers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If something doesn’t feel right or look right, go to the doctor,” he told KFOR.com.

According to his Facebook post, he is expected to make a full recovery.