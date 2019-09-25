Fish oil reduces heart attack risk, study finds

A recent study conducted by The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) concluded those who take fish oil may be less likely to suffer a heart attack.

About 26,000 people participated in the so-called VITamin D and OmegA-3 Trial (VITAL), which was conducted by NAMS researchers. The trial — said to be the “largest and most recent to test whether vitamin D or fish oil can effectively prevent cancer or cardiovascular disease” — followed the participants for roughly five years.

By the end, researchers concluded that Omega-3 fatty acids, or fish oil, “were associated with significant reductions in heart attacks,” according to NAMS press release regarding the results.

“The greatest treatment benefit was seen in people with dietary fish intake below the cohort median of 1.5 servings per week but not in those whose intake was above that level,” the researchers said, noting African Americans, in particular, “appeared to experience the greatest risk reductions.”

Vitamin D, too, was found to have benefits — namely reducing the risk of a cancer-linked death.

More specifically, vitamin D was “associated with a statistically significant reduction in total cancer mortality among those in the trial at least two years,” the researchers wrote.

“The pattern of findings suggests a complex balance of benefits and risks for each intervention,” Dr. JoAnn Manson, the study’s lead author, said in a statement. That said, Manson added, the results “point to the need for additional research to determine which individuals may be most likely to derive a net benefit from these supplements.”