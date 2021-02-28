Fauci advises relaxed gatherings in homes for vaccinated individuals, but not 'out in the community'

Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed that the CDC is working on recommendations for individuals that have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, with some recent studies offering a promising measure to determine when states can relax overall restrictions.

Speaking on Sunday morning talk shows, the president’s chief medical adviser discussed the benefits of an aggressive vaccination campaign – most importantly, the ways in which individuals can relax and resume some things "we previously hadn’t talked about."

"The CDC will be coming out within the next few weeks, maybe even sooner, with some guidelines," Fauci told "State of the Union" host Dana Bash. "But one of the things that I think is going to become clear is that if you have adults who are vaccinated – that are doubly vaccinated and protected – that you can do things we weren’t talking about before."

"You can have dinner in a home without masks on. You can have friends who are doubly vaccinated and protected together with you," he added. "So you can start doing things essentially in the home setting where you are not out in the community."

The guidance follows the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use. Some people have voiced concern over the vaccine, which is 72% effective compared to the much higher efficacy of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, although the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot, as opposed to two for the others.

The more people receive the vaccine, the sooner states can properly re-open. Fauci urged caution when using the declining number of cases as a go-ahead to ease restrictions; however, recent studies have provided a measure to better understand when it would be safe to do so.

"We have some preliminary data for some Israeli studies that the level of virus in the nasal pharynx of vaccinated people is extremely low," Fauci told "This Week" host George Stephanopoulous. "If that's the case and the future studies show that it's that low, then you'll be pulling back on some of the restrictions."

When asked about reducing some safety measures, such as cutting social distancing from six to three feet, Fauci refused to give any guidance.

"I'm not going to make a judgment about that because I don't know that specific situation down here, but I can tell you that the CDC continually looks at things, and reevaluates," Fauci said. "I don't want to jump ahead of that because I need to see the specific situation."