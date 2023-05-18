Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter
Published

Experts believe 'panic buying' led to drug shortages for COVID, flu and RSV

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Woman at medicine cabinet

A new report from the Milken Center for Public Health suggests "panic buying" of medications by patients and providers caused drug shortages. Click the article below for more. (iStock)

TRIPLE THREAT – Amid COVID, flu and RSV, households and hospitals stockpiled meds, says new research. Check this out. Continue reading…

MORE MPOX CDC warns of new case clusters in Chicago. Continue reading…

UNREALISTIC IDEALS Here's how AI defines the "perfect body." Continue reading…

AI body type

A new study by The Bulimia Project, a Brooklyn, New York-based website that publishes content and research related to eating disorders, investigated how AI perceived the "ideal" body based on social media data. (iStock)

LIFE-SAVING PREDICTIONS – AI technology could flag pancreatic cancer risks well before symptoms. Continue reading…

FORGIVE OTHERS TO BOOST HEALTH A new study reveals it's unhealthy to hold grudges. Continue reading…

ROBO DIETS – Here's what happened when an AI chatbot planned diets for people with allergies. Continue reading…

ChatGPT meal planning triple split

A Polish study explored AI’s potential for meal planning — specifically for people with food allergies — with mixed results. (iStock)

TICKS AND LYME DISEASE – What to do if a tick bites you or your pet. Continue reading…

HEART OF THE MATTER – Researchers reveal why COVID vaccines could cause myocarditis in young males. Continue reading…

‘WINDOW INTO HEALTH’ – Regular eye exams are vital. Continue reading…

Eye exam split

Most people understand the importance of having healthy eyes — but only half of them get annual eye exams. (iStock)

