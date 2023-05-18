Experts believe 'panic buying' led to drug shortages for COVID, flu and RSV
And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week
TRIPLE THREAT – Amid COVID, flu and RSV, households and hospitals stockpiled meds, says new research. Check this out. Continue reading…
MORE MPOX – CDC warns of new case clusters in Chicago. Continue reading…
UNREALISTIC IDEALS – Here's how AI defines the "perfect body." Continue reading…
LIFE-SAVING PREDICTIONS – AI technology could flag pancreatic cancer risks well before symptoms. Continue reading…
FORGIVE OTHERS TO BOOST HEALTH – A new study reveals it's unhealthy to hold grudges. Continue reading…
ROBO DIETS – Here's what happened when an AI chatbot planned diets for people with allergies. Continue reading…
TICKS AND LYME DISEASE – What to do if a tick bites you or your pet. Continue reading…
HEART OF THE MATTER – Researchers reveal why COVID vaccines could cause myocarditis in young males. Continue reading…
‘WINDOW INTO HEALTH’ – Regular eye exams are vital. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)