Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Opioid Crisis
Published

Ex-doctor in Texas sentenced to 20 years in prison over opioid deaths

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Howard Gregg Diamond, a Texas doctor who wrote unnecessary prescriptions for powerful drugs that contributed to the overdose deaths of at least seven people, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. (Fannin County Sheriff’s Office)

Howard Gregg Diamond, a Texas doctor who wrote unnecessary prescriptions for powerful drugs that contributed to the overdose deaths of at least seven people, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. (Fannin County Sheriff’s Office)

A former North Texas pain management doctor was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for prescribing painkillers that contributed to the deaths of at least seven people in two states, according to reports.

Howard Gregg Diamond, whose office was in Sherman, north of Dallas, pleaded guilty to federal drug distribution charges in November.

The 57-year-old conspired with others to write unnecessary prescriptions for highly addictive drugs like fentanyl, hydrocodone and morphine.

Fox 4 reported that according to authorities, the overdose deaths occurred in the Texas cities of Abilene, McKinney and Sulphur Springs, and in the Oklahoma cities of Ardmore, Hugo, Idabel and Yukon.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Texas Medical Board suspended Diamond in 2017, the news outlet reported, saying he “posed a continuing threat to public welfare.”

Click for more from Fox 4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.