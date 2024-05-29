Early stroke symptoms, plus allergy prevention and foods that promote sleep

EVERY SECOND COUNTS – Jenna Gibson was just 39 when a stroke nearly killed her. Here, she shares her story to help raise awareness among young women. Continue reading…

‘PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERN’ – ADHD now affects 1 in 9 kids in the U.S., a new report reveals. Mental health experts discuss reasons for the spike and how families can help. Continue reading…

EAT WELL, SLEEP WELL – Want a better night's sleep? Researchers suggest eating more of these types of foods. Continue reading…

SOMETHING FISHY? – A certain supplement has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular events for some people. Researchers and doctors weigh in. Continue reading…

HELP FOR VETS – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is bringing mobile medical care to homeless vets. Patients share how the initiative is changing their lives for the better. Continue reading…

RISK REDUCTION – Feeding peanut butter to babies — starting during infancy and continuing until age 5 — has been shown effective in reducing allergies into adolescence. Continue reading…

‘HUGE STIGMA’ – For World Schizophrenia Day, a mental health expert debunks some of the most common myths surrounding the disorder. Continue reading…

ILL-EQUIPPED – Half of American adults don't think they can help in a medical crisis, a new poll reveals. Continue reading…

EYE OPENER – Several nurses share what they wish they'd known before entering the profession. Continue reading…

