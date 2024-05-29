Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Early stroke symptoms, plus allergy prevention and foods that promote sleep

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jenna Gibson split

"I was thinking, ‘Did I tell my girls enough times that Mommy loves them? Does my husband know how proud I am of him?’" Jenna Gibson, pictured here, said about the moments during her stroke. (Jenna Gibson)

EVERY SECOND COUNTS – Jenna Gibson was just 39 when a stroke nearly killed her. Here, she shares her story to help raise awareness among young women. Continue reading…

‘PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERN’ – ADHD now affects 1 in 9 kids in the U.S., a new report reveals. Mental health experts discuss reasons for the spike and how families can help. Continue reading…

EAT WELL, SLEEP WELL – Want a better night's sleep? Researchers suggest eating more of these types of foods. Continue reading…

woman smiles while eating a salad

Consuming more fruits and veggies helps to support the right amount of sleep, a new study has found. (iStock)

SOMETHING FISHY? – A certain supplement has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular events for some people. Researchers and doctors weigh in. Continue reading…

HELP FOR VETS – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is bringing mobile medical care to homeless vets. Patients share how the initiative is changing their lives for the better. Continue reading…

RISK REDUCTION – Feeding peanut butter to babies — starting during infancy and continuing until age 5 — has been shown effective in reducing allergies into adolescence. Continue reading…

Boy peanuts

Feeding peanut butter to babies has shown to be effective in reducing allergies into adolescence, according to a new study. (iStock)

‘HUGE STIGMA’ – For World Schizophrenia Day, a mental health expert debunks some of the most common myths surrounding the disorder. Continue reading…

ILL-EQUIPPED – Half of American adults don't think they can help in a medical crisis, a new poll reveals. Continue reading…

EYE OPENER – Several nurses share what they wish they'd known before entering the profession. Continue reading…

Nurses split

Left to right, Karie Ryan, Michele Acito, Katelynn Blackburn and Lisbeth Votruba shared insights into the nursing profession with Fox News Digital. Two other nurses shared thoughts as well.  (iStock/Karie Ryan/Michele Acito/Katelynn Blackburn/Lisbeth Votruba)

This article was written by Fox News staff.