Don't eat raw cookie dough this holiday season, CDC warns

Holiday baking season is in full swing and many people will begin baking cookies for Santa, however the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say you may want to think twice before you start snacking in the kitchen.

The CDC wants to remind all the bakers that eating or tasting unbaked products can make you sick, according to their website.

Raw cookie dough reportedly can contain bacteria that cause disease.

Flour and raw eggs especially can contain bacteria and salmonella respectively.

Since flour is typically a raw agricultural product it usually hasn’t been treated to kill germs like E. coli, according to the CDC. They say this is one of the many reasons you shouldn’t taste your dough before it's baked.

Additionally, raw eggs can contain salmonella which can make you sick if eaten raw or undercooked. The CDC reminds bakers, though, that eggs are safe to eat when cooked and handled properly.

