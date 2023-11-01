Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Dog saves teen's life, parents worry about tech addiction, and student fights cancer

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Gabriel Silva and Axel

Gabriel Silva, 17, may owe his life to the family dog, Axel, who saved him from a potentially deadly stroke. (Amanda Tanner)

KEEPING GUARD – A border collie alerted a family and saved a Texas teenager from a life-threatening stroke. Get the whole story. Continue reading…

STAYING FIT WITH THE FLU – Here's how to tell if you can exercise when you're sick. Continue reading…

TECH TROUBLES – Parents of teens are more concerned about internet addiction than drug use, a new study finds. Continue reading…

teens on phones

A new survey highlighted the growing influence of internet use in children’s lives and the importance of monitoring for potential harmful use. (iStock)

‘LAST WISH’ – A man who died six weeks after receiving a pig heart transplant said he regarded the experimental surgery as "his last chance to do for others." Continue reading…

‘SHARPENED FOCUS’ – Tapping into your anger could help you accomplish more, experts say. Continue reading…

SLEEP STRUGGLES – A new study reveals the reasons people aren't getting the sleep they need. Continue reading…

Sleep divorce split

A new report from Calm, maker of the sleep and meditation app, reveals some of the reasons people aren't getting the optimal quantity or quality of rest. (iStock)

BAD MEDICINE – Online pharmacies are increasing the risk of people buying fake pills. Experts offer tips to reduce the risk. Continue reading…

VACCINE SHORTAGE – Here's what parents need to know to keep babies safe while the RSV vaccine is in short supply. Continue reading…

YOUNG INNOVATOR – A Virginia high school freshman was looking for a fun science experiment — and ended up making a soap with the aim of treating skin cancer. Continue reading…

Heman Bekele

A Virginia high school student created soap to fight skin cancer, winning him $25,000 from the 3M Young Scientist Challenge. (3M and Discovery Education 2023 / Andy King 2023)

