Doctor gives dad COVID-19 vaccine after 10 months apart

'It's been lovely to see him, just briefly,' said Dr. Anne Hampton

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
A doctor in England seized a shot to see her father after 10 months apart, visiting his care home to give him the coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. Anne Hampton had only seen her elderly father, Chris, through the window at The Steppes care home in Nailsworth, Gloucestershire, since the assisted living facility locked down in March, South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

Chris, 87, moved into the care home after being diagnosed with dementia 18 months ago. Hampton said that when the Steppes called the family in March, suggesting a visit before the center locked down, they had "no idea" the restrictions would go on for so long.

After 10 months apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anne Hampton recently vaccinated her father, Chris, against the viral disease. (SWNS)

Meanwhile, Chris (and his fellow residents) hadn’t been able to see loved ones closely in person until Hampton, a general practitioner in the area, jumped at the chance to join a medical team inoculating the facility's residents – including her father.

"When I realized we would be vaccinating The Steppes care home, I just thought this would be an amazing opportunity to take part in the vaccination program — and also to be able to get to see dad in a safe way," Hampton said.

Hampton is a general practitioner in the area and jumped at the chance to join a medical team inoculating residents – including her father. (SWNS)

With her son Billy, a filmmaker, in tow, the doting daughter geared up in PPE to give 22 residents the Oxford vaccine on Jan. 1.

"Hello Dad, I’ve come to give you your vaccination today, to stop the virus," Hampton said in a tender moment caught on camera.

"It’s great to be vaccinating the care home and I'm so pleased to be able to give the first jab to my dad," she later explained. "He didn’t recognize me at first in all of my PPE but it's been lovely to see him, just briefly, and start him being protected.

"I feel hopeful and I'm also slightly tearful underneath this visor, because it's quite an emotional day."

Before leaving the care home, Hampton was even able to squeeze her father’s hand.

"It’s a great opportunity to be involved in such a positive part of the health service at this very dark time," she said of the global fight against the viral disease, sharing that her father was "so proud" of her work in health care.

"My dad Chris, who was an English teacher, absolutely loved all things literature. He was always very keen on helping people and when I became a doctor, he was so proud of me. It was such a great thing for him."

