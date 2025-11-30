Expand / Collapse search
Health

Dick Van Dyke says living longer linked to his lack of hate and anger

Legendary actor turns 100 on Dec. 13 and credits his positive attitude for longevity

By Khloe Quill Fox News
‘Everything in moderation’: A 103-year-old’s guide to a long life Video

‘Everything in moderation’: A 103-year-old’s guide to a long life

Dr. Howard Tucker, 103-year-old wellness doctor, discusses his guide to longevity on ‘America Reports’.

Dick Van Dyke turns 100 this year, and he says he feels "really good." 

In a recent conversation with People, he credits his attitude for both his age and the fact that he has "no pain, no discomfort."

"I’ve always thought that anger is one thing that eats up a person’s insides – and hate," Van Dyke said, explaining how people often ask what he did right.

He added that he’s "rather lazy" and never felt driven by the kind of resentment that can harden over time.

ADDING LAUGHTER TO YOUR LIFE CAN BOOST HEALTH AND HEALING, EXPERTS SAY

Dick Van Dyke speaking on stage in a tux.

Dick Van Dyke credits his longevity largely to avoiding anger and hate rather than following any strict lifestyle regimen. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"Sometimes I have more energy than others – but I never wake up in a bad mood," he told People.

The actor explained that while there were always things and people he didn’t like or approve of, he "never really was able to work up a feeling of hate," and certainly not "a white-heat kind of hate."

He contrasted himself with his father, who was "constantly upset by the state of things in his life," noting to People that his father died at 73.

Van Dyke believes avoiding that emotional pattern is one of the chief things that kept him going.

NEGATIVE THOUGHTS MIGHT BE CHANGING YOUR BRAIN IN SURPRISING WAYS, STUDY SUGGESTS

Modern research appears to back up this idea that emotional states play a meaningful role in long-term health.

Studies on aging adults show that anger can heighten inflammation in the body, raising levels of markers like IL-6 and increasing risk of illness.

Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene attend an event.

He says he has "no pain, no discomfort" at nearly 100, attributing it in part to emotional steadiness. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

7 STEPS TO ‘SUPER-AGING’ ARE KEY TO LIVING A LONGER, MORE FULFILLING LIFE, EXPERTS SAY

These effects can accelerate the wear-and-tear process associated with aging.

The broader scientific picture suggests that patterns of hostility or persistent irritation function like a physiological tax, straining the systems that keep the body resilient.

Van Dyke explained in the interview his belief that "people are born with an outlook."

"I just think I was born with a brighter outlook," while others, he says, are born having to fight against downward spirals.

Dick Van Dyke smiling.

Studies suggest reducing hostility and negative emotions can support resilience, slow aging, and potentially extend lifespan. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

"And after 100 years, I think I’m right."

"When you expire, you expire," he told People. "I don’t have any fear of death for some reason. I can’t explain that but I don’t. I’ve had such a wonderfully full and exciting life… I can’t complain."

Van Dyke’s 100th birthday falls on Dec. 13.

