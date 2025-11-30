Dick Van Dyke says living longer linked to his lack of hate and anger

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dick Van Dyke turns 100 this year, and he says he feels "really good."

In a recent conversation with People, he credits his attitude for both his age and the fact that he has "no pain, no discomfort."

"I’ve always thought that anger is one thing that eats up a person’s insides – and hate," Van Dyke said, explaining how people often ask what he did right.

He added that he’s "rather lazy" and never felt driven by the kind of resentment that can harden over time.

"Sometimes I have more energy than others – but I never wake up in a bad mood," he told People.

The actor explained that while there were always things and people he didn’t like or approve of, he "never really was able to work up a feeling of hate," and certainly not "a white-heat kind of hate."

He contrasted himself with his father, who was "constantly upset by the state of things in his life," noting to People that his father died at 73.

Van Dyke believes avoiding that emotional pattern is one of the chief things that kept him going.

Modern research appears to back up this idea that emotional states play a meaningful role in long-term health.

Studies on aging adults show that anger can heighten inflammation in the body, raising levels of markers like IL-6 and increasing risk of illness.

These effects can accelerate the wear-and-tear process associated with aging.

The broader scientific picture suggests that patterns of hostility or persistent irritation function like a physiological tax, straining the systems that keep the body resilient.

Van Dyke explained in the interview his belief that "people are born with an outlook."

"I just think I was born with a brighter outlook," while others, he says, are born having to fight against downward spirals.

"And after 100 years, I think I’m right."

"When you expire, you expire," he told People. "I don’t have any fear of death for some reason. I can’t explain that but I don’t. I’ve had such a wonderfully full and exciting life… I can’t complain."

Van Dyke’s 100th birthday falls on Dec. 13.