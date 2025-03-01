Dangerous ‘gateway drug’ can lead to other substance use, addiction experts warn

A vast majority of American adults say they have consumed alcohol at some point — yet experts warn that alcoholic beverages could be a "gateway drug" to more harmful substances.

More than 84% of adults in the U.S. report having drunk alcohol in their lifetime, according to the 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH).

That same survey found that among underage Americans (12 to 17 years of age), more than 21% had consumed alcohol.

DITCHING ALCOHOL AND GOING ‘CALIFORNIA SOBER’ — HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

What is a ‘gateway drug?’

Dr. Kenneth Spielvogel, senior medical officer at Carrara Treatment in California, defined a "gateway drug" as a substance that exposes someone to other drugs.

Marijuana is often pegged as a "classic gateway drug," he told Fox News Digital, as it can lead to cocaine, heroin and other "harder drugs" that present a greater threat to loss of life via impaired driving and other volatile behaviors.

"Alcohol maintains a firm grip on a large portion of the adult population."

"Any substance that impairs judgment is potentially a gateway drug, in my opinion — however, alcohol is the king of this," Spielvogel said. "It maintains a firm grip on a large portion of the adult population."

"I personally have seen the ravages of this — hungover victims turn to meth, cocaine and other drugs for the ‘pick me up’ they feel they need."

Why alcohol can be a ‘gateway’

For many young people, alcohol is the first substance they try, according to Chris Tuell, a clinical psychotherapist and a chemical and behavioral addiction specialist at the Lindner Center in Mason, Ohio. This makes them more likely to experiment with other drugs later.

"Most people can use alcohol and it does not become problematic — but for some, it is destroying their lives," he said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Consumption of alcohol impairs judgment and decision-making, which can lead to riskier behaviors, including trying other substances, Tuell noted.

"Studies indicate that alcohol alters brain chemistry in ways that increase susceptibility to drug addiction," the expert cautioned.

DRINKING ALCOHOL IS LINKED TO SIX TYPES OF CANCER, EXPERTS SAY

Jeremy Klemanski, addiction specialist and CEO of Gateway Foundation in Chicago, echoes his belief that alcohol is a gateway drug.

"We often hear reports from patients that they only use or started using while drinking, or that they were first exposed to alcohol and then tried other drugs for greater physical symptoms and feelings," he told Fox News Digital.

"It is also important to note that once a person has used one mind-altering substance, their general thinking skills are impaired on some level," he went on. "Other things they might not normally do become easier to justify or accept as an idea to act on."

There is also a neurological element that comes into play, according to Dr. David Campbell, clinical director and program director at Recover Together Bend in Oregon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Alcohol affects neurotransmitter systems that are involved in the reward pathways that are similarly targeted by other drugs," he told Fox News Digital.

Research from the National Institute of Drug Abuse suggests that early exposure to alcohol can "prime the brain" for heightened responses to other drugs, perhaps increasing the risks of the "gateway effect," Campbell added.

Other factors at play

Experts emphasized that correlation does not equal causation.

"Just because people who use harder drugs often drink alcohol first does not necessarily mean alcohol caused their drug use," Tuell noted.

Campbell agreed, noting that many "contextual factors and psychosocial stressors" should be considered within the broader context of someone’s life.

"Social environment, stressors, ease and proximity to access, social influences, mental health conditions, childhood trauma, genetics and other biological factors may all play a role," he told Fox News Digital.

When and how to stop

Spielvogel shared some warning signs that someone may be dependent on alcohol and more susceptible to trying other harmful substances.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"One sign is if they have ever tried to cut down on their drinking and failed," he said. "Also, they may be annoyed when asked about their alcohol consumption."

People with alcohol dependency may also feel guilty when they drink, or they might consume alcoholic beverages in the morning, he added.

"It is very important that if someone has a use disorder, they seek professional help for their detox and recovery."

Stopping "cold turkey" may not be the healthiest route, Spielvogel cautioned.

"There are few drugs where the sudden stoppage of their use can be deadly — alcohol is one of these," he said.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"I cannot stress this enough; it is very important that if someone has a use disorder, they seek professional help for their detox and recovery, whether it's a private treatment facility or going to a medical professional."

"Do not do this on your own."